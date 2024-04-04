The Final Four teams have been decided in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament: South Carolina, North Carolina State, Iowa and UConn. The intensity is unmatched being the final four teams of a tournament that started out with 64 teams. Knowing they’re one win away from being one of two teams competing for the national title has to be amazing.

Well who currently on the Washington Mystics roster has made a Final Four appearance or better and felt all the feels? Looking at the Mystics roster, the current one that’s on the team’s website, there are eight players who’ve made it to the Final Four or better. Let’s see who they are!

Stefanie Dolson (UConn, 2010-2014)

Stefanie Dolson has been to the Final Four in each of her four years at UConn winning a championship her junior (2013) and senior year (2014). Those championship wins were part of the four-peat that UConn completed from 2013-2016. She averaged 11.7 points and 7.2 points for UConn. Her senior year in 2014 she was named National Defensive Player of the Year helping UConn to an undefeated 40-0 season. Dolson was drafted sixth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

March 31, 2014: In the Elite Eight, Stefanie Dolson (@bigmamastef) records a double-double and scores on this fancy finish in a UConn win pic.twitter.com/3vXrq6x2Zd — Husky Highlights (@UConnHighlights) October 14, 2017

Queen Egbo (Baylor, 2018-2022)

Queen Egbo attended Baylor from 2018-2022 playing the center position. She has one Final Four appearance in 2019, her freshman year, and won a championship that year as well under Head Coach Kim Mulkey beating Notre Dame. Egbo averaged 9.5 points a game and seven rebounds at Baylor. She was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft selected by the Indiana Fever.

Didi Richards (Baylor, 2017-2021)

Didi Richards played alongside Egbo at Baylor, her only Final Four and championship being 2019 as well, her sophomore season. Richards played the shooting guard position but was known more for her defense. Her sophomore year, she was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. This continued into her junior season as she racked more awards winning Naismith, WBCA and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Richards was drafted 17th overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty.

WOMENS HOOPER WEDNESDAY- 6’1 Junior G Didi Richards out of Baylor is a LOCKDOWN DEFENDER. The Cypress, Texas native averaged 8.2 PPG 5.7 APG 4.9 RPG 1.7 SPG while also being named 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She’s TOUGH @Deauzya pic.twitter.com/LBjvPfYjGU — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 15, 2020

Emily Engstler (Syracuse, 2018-2021; Louisville, 2021-2022)

At the collegiate level, Emily Engstler played for Syracuse her first theee years then transferred to Louisville her senior season. She joined Louisville in their Final Four appearance in 2022, but lost to South Carolina 72-59. Engstler alternates between the small forward and power forward positions. Her senior year she was selected to the First-team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team. Engstler went fourth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever.

Myisha Hines-Allen (Louisville, 2014-2018)

Myisha Hines-Allen made her Final Four appearance her senior season in 2018. Their season was cut short in an overtime loss, 73-63, to Mississippi State. Hines-Allen averaged 14 points and a career-high 9.6 rebounds in her senior season. Hines-Allen has the ability and build to alternate between the forward positions as well as center. She was drafted in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Mystics.

Karlie Samuelson (Stanford, 2013-2017)

Karlie Samuelson had the pleasure of making the Final Four twice, her freshman (2014) and senior year (2017) with Stanford. Freshman year, Samuelson lost to UConn 75-56 and in her senior year lost to South Carolina 62-53. Samuelson had career numbers with Stanford averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game. She went undrafted in 2017.

Brittney Sykes (Syracuse, 2012-2017)

Brittney Sykes played at Syracuse for five years, missing one season due to injury. Her Final Four appearance came in 2016 as well as was the runner-up in the national title game that year. Syracuse faced UConn in the title game losing 81-52. Sykes went on to become the seventh overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft after averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals at Syracuse. She played three years apiece for the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks before joining the Mystics in 2023.

Syracuse pounds No. 14 Miami, 81-48. #ncaaW



Brittney Sykes: 29 points, 11 rebounds pic.twitter.com/sQ5IepOYtX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 22, 2017

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Maryland, 2013-2017)

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had back-to-back Final Four appearances, her freshman and sophomore year in 2014 and 2015. Maryland lost to top-seed Notre Dame in 2014, 87-61, and lost to UConn in 2015, 81-58, in those Final Four games. She averaged 9.3 points her freshman year and 13.3 points her sophomore year. The Mystics selected Walker-Kimbrough with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft where she played for three seasons winning a championship in 2019 before being traded. She was re-signed in 2021 by the Mystics.