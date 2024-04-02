Lindsey Harding named 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year

Our own Matt Modderno has been our guru with talking about all things Capital City Go-Go and NBA G League. Right now, they are playing the Long Island Nets to finish their season before the playoffs. But the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate may very well have to go though a foe in the Western Conference, who has a familiar face to DMV basketball fans.

On Tuesday, the NBA G League announced that Lindsey Harding was named the NBA G League’s Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season. She is in her first season coaching the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ affiliate to a league-best 24-10 record. In addition, Harding has head coach experience with the Mexico and South Sudan women’s national basketball teams.

Before coaching, Harding was a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. So … where are her credentials with the Washington Wizards?

Here’s the thing. Harding has none.

Rather, Harding has her DMV credentials with the Washington Mystics. She played for Washington from 2009-10 as their starting point guard, leading them to two playoff appearances. The 2010 Mystics team was long regarded as the gold standard of Mystics basketball until the 2018 team made the WNBA Finals and the 2019 team won the WNBA championship,

Before playing for the Mystics, Harding played two seasons with the Minnesota Lynx from 2007-08. She played at Duke for college where she was part of their 2006 national runner up team.

It looks like the future is bright for Harding and her coaching career. Don’t be surprised to see her as the head coach of an ambitious NBA team in the not-so-distant future. Congratulations Lindsey!