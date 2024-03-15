As we all know, the idea of moving the Washington Wizards and Capitals to an arena in Alexandria, Va., has drawn mixed emotions from fans, players, and even congressional affiliates. This potential move, or lack thereof, is more so for the Wizards and Capitals, but a question mark for some does hoover over the Washington Mystics as well regarding what’ll happen with them if this move occurs or doesn’t.

A brief background on the Mystics and Capital One Arena is that they currently only play there once per season for the Camp Day game. Otherwise, the Mystics haven’t played a full season there since the 2018 season. Currently, the Mystics play their home games at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in the Congress Heights area of D.C. Besides the Camp Day game, how will the move affect them? Short and simple answer…it won’t!

Wishing the @WashMystics Good Luck tonight. "Bring the championship back" to your new home in Congress Heights and don't forget to join us for the official ribbon cutting of the Entertainment and Sports Arena Sept 22, 2018 #congressheights #washmystics #soulofthecitydc pic.twitter.com/tNKhMWXgXL — Congress Heights (@Destination_CH) September 12, 2018

The Mystics have played at their own location since 2019, in an arena with a maximum of 4,200 people. Moving to Capital One Arena and the other two teams to Virginia would not hurt them because they barely play there now. If this deal were passed in a future version of the Virginia budget (it is omitted at the present time), moving them back to Cap One would be more of an issue than anything else.

It’s weird that this is coming from me, someone who was against the Mystics moving from Capital One to their own space. It initially felt like they were isolated from the other D.C. teams who remained there. Eventually, ESA grew on me over time.

Now, let me reiterate and make things clear: I’m not for or necessarily against the Wizards and Capitals moving to Virginia. What I am stating regarding the Mystics is that whatever decision is made shouldn’t affect them, nor should they be uprooted and forced to go back to Capital One if the arena plans go through.

Why it makes sense to keep the Mystics at ESA

Here’s why the Mystics should remain where they are no matter what decision is made. ESA, as mentioned previously, holds up to 4,200 people. Capital One Arena can hold a little over 20,000 people. However the impact of a crowd of fans of 4,000 spread out throughout Cap One doesn’t come close to what 4,000 fans can accomplish in a smaller venue where the sound can have that booming effect.

Reason 1: The home court advantage in a smaller venue creates a louder atmosphere than bigger facilities can

An example is that of how fans assisted in disrupting opponents at home games even leading to the franchise’s first championship. See a clip below of how, in 2022, then Head Coach Mike Thibault stated how impactful the fans were at ESA, including the energy that helped the Mystics.

Pregame Coach Mike Thibault on how important the Washington Mystics fans have been here at ESA this season. It is Fan Appreciation night. #mystics25 pic.twitter.com/HwfJF3QdUa — Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) August 14, 2022

A website on acoustics stated that “the size and shape of a room can influence how sound behaves within it…can boost or dampen specific sound frequencies resulting in a distinctive acoustic character.”

Reason 2: Congress Heights and Ward 8 have grown accustomed to the Mystics being there.

The locations of ESA remaining on the Metro's Green Line made it convenient for people to make their way to games still if they wanted. It’s just now instead of Gallery Place, it’s now Congress Heights station they would get off at. The area has even begun adjusting and revamping since the addition of the arena with more residential homes and even retail businesses such as The Museum DC store that opened its second location adjacent to ESA last summer.

Those two reasons alone are why the Mystics are fine where they are, whether or not this move to Virginia occurs. Moving the Mystics’ playing location contradicts the overall decision and would surely be a money loss as well. Remember, Capital One Arena would be renovated if the Virginia arena plan were to pass.

The Washington Mystics shouldn’t be bothered or included in this madness, let alone moved like sacrificial pawns.