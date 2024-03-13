On Wednesday, Washington Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault held a press conference for the media. It was partly to introduce Karlie Samuelson and re-introduce Stefanie Dolson to Washington. But it also offered Thibault the chance to address his approach to the 2024 WNBA offseason.

Thibault wants to move on from the 2019 WNBA championship season

Thibault recognized that the Mystics needed to “re-energize” how the team could look in the future. He acknowledged that the team needed to get past the talk about the 2019 championship season. Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post summed it up nicely here.

Mystics coach Mike Thibault had his free agency presser this morning. Talked about this offseason approach. Wanted to get away from the 2019 talk both inside and outside of the building.

"Reimagine what could be and making sure that we are in tune with where the game is going and… — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 13, 2024

While the Mystics are rebuilding, at least in my opinion, they also aren’t “blowing it up.” Copeland also wrote this quote on how Thibault began that process.

Thibault: "The overriding conversation, to start the process, is when you come to work every day in this business, what is your day going to look like as far as how your team goes about their business? Do they have joy in what they do? Is there energy in the building every day?… — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 13, 2024

Thibault liked that the players they are bringing in will help bring in that new energy, like Samuelson, Dolson and Julie Vanloo, among others.

The Mystics are angling for 2026 due to the possibility of a new CBA.

Thibault also noted that WNBA teams aren’t signing players to long contracts. This is likely due to the probability of the players opting out of the current CBA after the 2024 season. If the players do opt out, the agreement stays intact for one more year and a new agreement would start for 2026.

Thibault estimates that possibly 80 percent of the WNBA’s players will be free agents after 2025. When that is added on top of a looming expansion draft and rookie drafts (Washington has two first round picks for 2025), the Mystics want to have flexibility for 2026 when that new CBA is in place.

Elena Delle Donne is on her own timetable during her leave of absence

Finally, Thibault said that he hasn’t spoken to Delle Donne in some time. She said it was difficult for her to get in the in-season process.

Thibault said he hasn't spoken to Elena Delle Donne in a while. Mentioned she was an all-star in 2023 and hoped she would want to play this year. Said their last conversation, it was "difficult for her to imagine going through the daily process of having to be ready to play" due… — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 13, 2024

He noted that the door is open for Delle Donne to return when she is ready. For now, the Mystics intend on building around the core of Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Myisha Hines-Allen, who will all return this season while playing a more position-less style of play.