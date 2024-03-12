Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the WNBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Mystics fans and fans across the country.

Over the last three months, there has been a lot discussed regarding Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s proposal to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria, while the Mystics would return to Capital One Arena.

After the Virginia General Assembly refused to put the Alexandria arena project in this year’s budget, that is good news for Wizards and Capitals fans who want them to stay in Chinatown.

But one group has been left out of all this: you, Mystics fans.

For all too long, Mystics fans have been pushed around during the playoffs to college arenas and are expected to be thankful that ownership even lets them exist. Perhaps that type of mentality still exists with some other DMV sports fans.

While moving the Mystics to ESA was a good community effort given that they are in Ward 8, the reality is that they are also a big market WNBA team, with a championship in hand, in the WNBA’s second smallest arena. Most WNBA teams play in arenas of 10,000 seats or more. At some point, if the Mystics stay in an arena of just over 4,000 seats, isn’t that what the D.C. government thinks they are worth?

I’m just saying.

To be fair to Ted Leonsis and Monumental, who have been criticized about the Alexandria project, especially from Wizards fans, the Mystics stood to gain, perhaps the most, out of all Monumental entities. They were originally expected to move back to Capital One Arena if everything passed. And if I recall correctly from the time, weren’t many Mystics fans not happy with the team moving to ESA in the first place?

Either way, the Alexandria arena isn’t passed in Virginia’s budge, and here we are. The Mystics appear to be in facility limbo, once again. Monumental, at least on the record, wants to move the Mystics to a bigger venue, hopefully to stay in line with other WNBA teams, yet the D.C. government wants to keep them at ESA. If the latter happens, could there be some way to … expand the facility, if possible?

Please vote in our survey below. We look forward to sharing the results with you!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LOL54G/">Please take our survey</a>

DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.