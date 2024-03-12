WNBA Free Agency 2024: Mystics officially sign Stefanie Dolson

On Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they have signed free agent center Stefanie Dolson to a contract. The news comes several weeks after Washington Post reporter Kareem Copeland reported that Washington would sign her.

Dolson comes to the Mystics from the New York Liberty, where she played two seasons. She has played in the WNBA since 2014, when Washington drafted her No. 6 overall. Dolson played three seasons in Washington, making the All-Star team in 2015. She was traded to the Chicago Sky in 2017 where she made another All-Star appearance and was part of their 201 WNBA championship team.

In a statement, Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

Stef Dolson is a significant addition to our team and her versatility as a post player adds an important dimension to our lineup. She can play both inside and on the perimeter because of her three-point shooting and she is also one of the best passing and screening post players in the league. She has an instinct for making her teammates better. Her experience in defending a variety of post players gives us flexibility in our defensive matchups, and just as important, Stef brings leadership and positivity to our team, on and off the court. We are extremely excited for our reunion with Stef.

It has been nearly a month since the report of Dolson signing with Washington came out. Part of that is because of a cap hold Washington had on Elena Delle Donne, who is not playing this season. Even though Delle Donne was sitting out, the core contract qualifying offer was still on the books until Mar. 7. Signing Delle Donne after that cap hold expiration date also gives the Mystics more flexibility to sign Dolson to a larger contract.