The Washington Mystics have signed free agent center Elissa Cunane, according to Rachel Galligan of WInsidr.

Cunane was the 17th overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm, but was waived before the regular season. She later on played for the Minnesota Lynx, making three regular season appearances.

Before the pros, Cunane played for the NC State Wolfpack in college, where she was a regular starter for most of her four years. While at NC State, the Wolfpack made two Sweet 16 appearances and a berth in the 2022 Elite Eight.

As of the time of this posting, the Mystics haven’t made an official announcement. I wouldn’t blame them, because General Manager Mike Thibault is working with the USA Basketball women’s national team in Belgium for the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers. I think we will hear from the team sooner rather than later however.

