Caitlin Clark declares for the 2024 WNBA Draft

On Thursday, Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on an X post. Here is the tweet and the text of the message below.

While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at lowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at lowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true. Caitlin Clark

Clark could have decided to stay in college for a fifth season where she could take advantage of a one-time exception the NCAA gave to all student-athletes in the 2020-21 season. However, after breaking multiple NCAA individual records over the past four years, Clark decided that it was best to take her talents to the next level.

The Hawkeyes are currently ranked sixth in the NCAA women’s basketball rankings in both the AP and coaches’ polls. They have a 25-4 record. Their next game is at home against No. 2 Ohio State this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. It’s also Clark’s final regular season home game before the Big Ten Tournament.

With Clark deciding to go to the WNBA this summer, she will almost definitely be the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever. It also doesn’t hurt that her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, a former guard on Iowa’s men’s basketball team, is on the Indiana Pacers’ coaching staff. Connor’s dad is Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes’ current men’s basketball head coach.

For the Washington Mystics, it is sort of disappointing that Clark won’t be wearing their uniform. But they only had the No. 6 pick in the first round for this draft. With Clark going pro, they now have a chance to pick a slightly more highly rated player to help them with their rebuild.

