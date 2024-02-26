Do you enjoy women’s sports? It can include the Washington Mystics of the WNBA. But it can include women’s college basketball, the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, the USA women’s national soccer team, women’s college volleyball, softball or individual sports. Or perhaps you don’t like women’s sports very much, or at all.

Regardless of your thoughts on women’s sports, Zack Ward, a graduate of communications at American University wants your help. If you aren’t a fan of most women’s sports, what kind of storylines would pique your interest from a PR perspective? And if you are a fan, what made you one? Those are some of the kinds of questions in the survey.

You can fill out the survey by clicking on the link below.

Zack also isn’t just another AU grad student. He also wrote on Swish Appeal, SB Nation’s women’s basketball blog and was its site manager from 2021-2023.

I am interested in the findings, so I’ll try to get Zack on here when he finishes the study.