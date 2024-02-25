On this Sunday, we have our final post of Natasha Cloud Week. Today, I’ll do my best to sum up why it’s so hard for Washington Mystics fans to see her go.

Last week was NBA All-Star Weekend. It is not uncommon for WNBA players to be part of the events, especially the All-Star Celebrity Game. So, seeing now Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud there instead of Washington Mystics guard there stung a bit, even with the news of her departure being a couple weeks old by then.

If I have to rationalize why Mystics fans will miss Cloud, it comes down to each of the six posts we wrote this last week:

Cloud was a second round pick. Most players picked in the second round don’t have long careers. She instead will be in the league for at least a decade.

Over the course of nine years, Cloud became one of the leaders in the record books for the franchise in multiple categories, not just assists.

It wasn’t clear if Cloud would be a long term player for the Mystics early in her career. But she grew with the Mystics during the duration of their rebuild before Elena Delle Donne came to the team in 2017. Also of note: Cloud grew into one of the Mystics’ vocal leaders after 2018 and verbally guaranteed that the Mystics would win Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals after a tough loss in Game 4 to the Connecticut Sun. They did.

Cloud also became a voice for the local D.C. community and for the underprivileged, especially from the 2019 season on. In fact, Cloud has said that her work for social causes was something she took a lot of pride in.

After the 2019 championship season, Cloud didn’t just stop growing as a player. She became an All-Star caliber guard.

And finally, Cloud gave it her all, even in a disappointing 2023 season. Her last game in the playoffs is still one of the best individual performances by anyone to wear a Mystics uniform.

On Feb. 4, Jenn Hatfield of The Next wrote a column on Cloud’s departure, which included quotes from fans who appreciated her passion on and off the court. If I had to sum up Hatfield’s piece plus all of the pieces from the last week, it all comes down to this.

Natasha Cloud was the Mystics’ heart and soul for the last decade. She may not have been a franchise player like Elena Delle Donne or a budding superstar talent like Emma Meesseman. But Cloud grew with the team long term despite being a late draft pick. And from there, she became a voice for the team and the DMV. And yes, Cloud also became one of the best two-way guards in the WNBA.

I’ll admit it, I will miss Cloud’s presence on this team for all of these reasons. Do you as well? Let us know in the comments below.