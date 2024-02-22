On this Thursday of Natasha Cloud Week, we will look at Cloud’s activities off the court. While she was a strong player on it, she became just as, if not even more strong off of it.

In June 2019, there were two shootings where stray bullets hit Hendley Elementary School in Ward 8 of Washington, D.C., including one when students were inside. Hendley is in the same ward as the Entertainment and Sports Arena, where the Mystics moved to just earlier that season.

Cloud was upset by the incidents after she visited the school for an event on June 13 and posted videos on Instagram, which we put together on X, then known as Twitter.

.@T_Cloud4 released a video about stray bullets penetrating Hendley ES earlier today. Here are four IG story videos we've combined together so you get here message (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TmTMaOTtKL — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) June 14, 2019

The Mystics would ultimately hold a media blackout after a game against the Seattle Storm, the team that beat them in the WNBA Finals just months earlier. Though they lost to the Storm, 74-71, Cloud gave a statement to the media regarding it.

The 2019 season wasn’t just the season when Cloud and the rest of the Mystics won the WNBA championship. It was when Cloud became more openly involved in the D.C. community, and on political issues nationwide.

Cloud would go on to win the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, which is more or less the WNBA’s version of the NBA Cares Community Assist award in 2019. In addition to speaking out on gun violence affecting local schools, Cloud hosted “Christmas in July” with underprivileged children in the area and also helped build a playground with KaBoom!.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and it forced us to reckon with many societal issues that were not properly addressed to many. After George Floyd’s May 26 murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked unrest in many American communities, Cloud organized a Monumental Basketball march on June 19, which included most players from the Mystics and the Washington Wizards.

In a Sept. 2, 2020 column by Dorothy J. Gentry of The New York Times, then-Wizards guard Bradley Beal credited Cloud for being a more assertive voice than he was. The two have been close friends and partners for common causes during their times in Washington.

Cloud also sat out the 2020 WNBA season, choosing to focus more on social causes than play in the Bradenton, Fla. bubble environment. Thought she wasn’t there to help the Mystics defend their championship, Cloud was still very visible, including making the case that then-Ga. Sen. and Atlanta Dream owner Kathy Loeffler should step down from ownership after she commented that she was against the WNBA’s advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement. She also worked with then-Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to set up a fund for WNBA players who sat out the 2020 season due to the pandemic or for social advocacy reasons.

Finally, she and Beal worked together on a get-out-the-vote campaign in 2020 while the coronavirus pandemic began its worst and most deadly wave that winter before vaccines were available.

Cloud continued to advocate for various social causes throughout the rest of her time with the Mystics, in particular regarding gun violence. The Mystics held another media blackout in May 2022 after the Uvalde, Tex. school shooting.

Tomorrow, we will go over Cloud’s All-Star snub season(s) in 2022 and 2023.