Where does Natasha Cloud rank in the Mystics’ record books?

Welcome to our second day of Natasha Cloud week! Today, we will go over where she ranks in the team’s record books.
All of the rankings are based on where Cloud is in Mystics franchise history unless otherwise noted.
- First in assists: Cloud had 1,258 dimes. Alana Beard is second with 563 and Emma Meesseman is third with 490. She was also first in assists per game with 5.1 and assist percentage with 29.7. That is fourth highest among active players and 10th among all WNBA players in their careers.
- First in assists, BUT third in turnovers: Turnovers in and of themselves are bad statistics. But if a player ranks high in career turnovers, chances are that that player is really good. Beard is first in career turnovers with 533 while Cloud committed just 473. That’s a 2.65 assist to turnover ratio and not too shabby indeed.
- Fourth in steals: She made 235 steals in her career, behind only Alana Beard, Monique Currie and Ariel Atkins.
- Top 5 in Defensive win shares: Cloud has 7.2 of them, ranking only behind Chamique Holdsclaw (8.9), Monique Currie (8.6), Beard (8.3) and Meesseman (8.2). Cloud actually has more defensive win shares than offensive ones (6.2) where she ranked 13th.
- Top 10 in minutes per game: Cloud played an average of 27.3 minutes per game, which is seventh among all Mystics players. Holdsclaw was first with 34.3. Cloud also ranks above some other notable Mystics like Atkins (27.2) and Meesseman (25.6).
- Top 10 in win shares: Cloud ranked eighth in total win shares (13.4).
- Top 10 in multiple free throw categories free throws: Cloud attempted 504 free throws (10th) for the Mystics, making 404 of them (9th). Her free throw percentage was 80.2 percent, which ranks 7th. Cloud was not particularly well-known for free throw consistency early in her career, where she didn’t make 80 percent or more of her free throws until the 2021 season. She shot just 68.3 percent in 2019, the championship year. In 2023, she made 90 percent of them!
- Top 10 in points and points per game: Cloud scored 2,011 points with the Mystics. She was 8th in points per game with 8.1. It’s important to note that Cloud has become a more reliable scorer over the years. She didn’t average 6 points per game in the first three years of her career. But Cloud averaged double figures in scoring for each of the last two years, including a career-high average 12.7 points in the 2023 season.
