On Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reported that free agent center Stefanie Dolson has agreed to sign with the Washington Mystics. She comes to Washington after playing two seasons with the New York Liberty.

With this signing, Dolson returns to the same team that she began her professional career with. She was drafted No. 6 overall by the Mystics in 2014 and was named an All-Star in 2015. After the 2015 season, Dolson was also 5th in Most Improved Player voting.

In 2017, Dolson was among multiple players and picks in a package deal that was traded to the Chicago Sky for Elena Delle Donne. After coming to Chicago, Dolson earned another All-Star appearance in 2017 and won a championship with the Sky in 2021.

Dolson’s career averages are 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Her most valuable asset to the Mystics is her ability to make three point shots. Last season, Dolson made 46.2 percent of her threes, and shot nearly 39 percent from long range for her career.

In Copeland’s article, the final contract details aren’t out yet because of the core contract offer that Delle Donne has. The supermax amount counts against the Mystics’ cap until Mar. 7. Assuming Delle Donne isn’t signed and/or traded by then, it’s possible that this move isn’t official until that time.

With Dolson back in Washington, she should be able to start right away considering that the post depth chart is not strong at the moment. Shakira Austin, who was Washington’s starting center last year, will be sitting out part of this season to recover from a hip procedure this winter.

