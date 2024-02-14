Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Mystics fans and fans across the country.

Hello everyone! The 2024 WNBA free agency and trade period has begun. The Washington Mystics have signed several players, but most are on training camp contracts.

In addition, two cornerstone players, Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne, have left or effectively left the team. Cloud signed with the Phoenix Mercury while Delle Donne has refused to sign a supermax contract. While Delle Donne was rumored to be leaving anyway, it was a surprise that she was planning to sit out.

So, now it’s your turn to give your opinions on the Mystics’ moves, Delle Donne’s departure, and whether the Mystics should try to get an old friend, namely Emma Meesseman to return.

