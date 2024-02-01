On Thursday, the Washington Mystics signed Sydney Flames guard/forward DiDi Richards to a training camp contract.

Richards is currently playing for Sydney, where she is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in Australia’s WNBL. Richards also has WNBA experience, where she played for the New York Liberty in the 2021 and 2022 seasons in 45 total appearances, averaging 2.3 points per game.

In a statement, General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

DiDi will bring a tremendous energy, intensity, and variety of skill sets to our team at both ends of the floor. On offense, she can play on the wing and at point guard, and she can defend both guards and forwards.

How do you think Richards will do for Washington?