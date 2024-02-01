On Thursday, the Washington Mystics announced that they signed Karlie Samuelson to a contract. Samuelson was a free agent entering the 2024 WNBA season.

Last season, Samuelson played for the Los Angeles Sparks, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 34 games, including 23 starts. She also shot 42.6 percent from the three point line and 94.1 percent from the free throw line, so Samuelson comes in as a much needed boost for Washington, who has been lacking in three point shooting in recent seasons.

The 2023 season was also a breakout season for Samuelson, who only started 6 games between the 2018 through 2022 seasons. It is the Mystics’ hope that she builds on that this season.

In a statement, General Manager Mike Thibault said the following,

“Karlie brings an exciting dimension to our team as a great shooting, big wing player who can stretch the floor for us. She had a breakout season for LA last year and was one of the best three-point shooters in the league.”

