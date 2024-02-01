Well folks WNBA free agency is upon us and for Natasha Cloud, she won’t be in D.C. anymore, at least, in a Washington Mystics uniform. Cloud will be heading out west and signing with the Phoenix Mercury. The Committee Sports Group with the news as well as Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

Hey guys in other free agency news



Natasha Cloud is heading to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/aJeMcaMWkO — Deloris "Lois" B’am June Ambrose Wilson Jordan (@asEYEsaid) January 31, 2024

BREAKING: UFA Natasha Cloud is expected to sign w/ the Phoenix Mercury, sources confirmed to Girls Talk Sports TV.



A 2015 second-round draft pick, Cloud has spent her entire career with the Washington Mystics, helping to bring DC a championship in 2019. pic.twitter.com/iAXlcwPyLc — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 1, 2024

Cloud was drafted by the Mystics in 2015 in the second round and has played her entire career in D.C. including bringing a championship to the District in 2019. Her best season came in 2022 where she averaged 10.7 points per game and seven assists becoming the 2022 WNBA assists leader and even making the WNBA All-Defensive First Team and also in 2023 increasing her scoring average to 12.7 points per game. Last season in the playoffs versus the New York Liberty, she averaged 18.5 points a game, seven rebounds and 8.5 assists. Defensively she was a ball hawk grabbing two steals as well.

Cloud has always never been shy to voice her fight and advocate for social justice and gun violence awareness. One particular moment that stood out was a shooting that happened at Hendley Elementary School and she used her voice to hold a media blackout in the next scheduled game and only spoke on gun violence.

She has always been a voice for the voiceless and continues to do so using her platform on and off the court. The District and also the Mystics will surely miss her presence.

Good luck in Phoenix Tash! We’ll miss you!