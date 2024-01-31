The Washington Mystics appear to be heading in a different direction. And though nothing is official just yet, it seems like their longest-tenured player will be playing somewhere else in 2024.

Earlier today, guard Natasha Cloud held an Instagram Live. In her live, Cloud said that she will sign a contract for the 2024 WNBA season with a team, but would not say which team it is. Jenn Hatfield of The Next reported this as the Live went on.

On Instagram Live just now, Natasha Cloud confirms she'll sign with a #WNBA team tomorrow - but doesn't specify which team. Tomorrow is the first day free agents can sign negotiated contracts with teams. @TheNextHoops — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) February 1, 2024

Cloud also said her plans in the coming weeks, which include being part of NBA All-Star Weekend next week.

Cloud also laid out her February schedule:



-Competing in a tournament for Jordan starting on Feb. 2

-Participating in the NBA Celebrity Game on Feb. 16

-Playing in @AUProSports starting Feb. 29@TheNextHoops #WNBA https://t.co/NYjOYWwnjy — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) February 1, 2024

As WNBA free agency starts getting into full gear, it’s hard to decipher what players mean in events like Instagram or YouTube lives. However, considering that the Mystics sent a letter to season ticket holders indicating that they are going to say goodbye to some key veterans, it’s logical to assume that Cloud may be one of those players.

But again, I know. We just have to wait and see what happens.

