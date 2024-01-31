 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA Free Agency 2024: Natasha Cloud says that she will sign with a team tomorrow ... but she won’t say which one

The Washington Mystics guard is a free agent. And if she’s not saying which team she signed with, does that mean she is no longer playing for D.C.?

By Albert Lee
Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Game Two Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Washington Mystics appear to be heading in a different direction. And though nothing is official just yet, it seems like their longest-tenured player will be playing somewhere else in 2024.

Earlier today, guard Natasha Cloud held an Instagram Live. In her live, Cloud said that she will sign a contract for the 2024 WNBA season with a team, but would not say which team it is. Jenn Hatfield of The Next reported this as the Live went on.

Cloud also said her plans in the coming weeks, which include being part of NBA All-Star Weekend next week.

As WNBA free agency starts getting into full gear, it’s hard to decipher what players mean in events like Instagram or YouTube lives. However, considering that the Mystics sent a letter to season ticket holders indicating that they are going to say goodbye to some key veterans, it’s logical to assume that Cloud may be one of those players.

But again, I know. We just have to wait and see what happens.

