Washington Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault sent an open letter to season ticket holders on Wednesday. The letter announced that he decided the team needed a “fresh start.” While he announced that the Mystics are returning some veterans, he also noted that the team will say goodbye to others.

In short, it appears that the team will rebuild. How so? It remains to be seen.

Here is the letter in its entirety:

Dear [Mystics fan], As free agency begins tomorrow, I wanted to share with you our vision for the future of the Washington Mystics and some of the changes we’ll be making. Our organization always has one goal: to win championships. To do so, we’ve decided we need a fresh start and usher in a new era of Mystics basketball. We want to build a team that has sustained success. I am excited about the great group of veterans that will be returning to give us the foundation that we need. We’ll announce the addition of free agents that will bring tremendous skill, energy and enthusiasm. But we’ll also be saying goodbye to some players that have contributed significantly to our past successes. This is the toughest part of pro sports. Whether it’s the player deciding to go somewhere else, or the team deciding to make a change, these decisions are never easy on either side. But these changes are necessary to allow us to grow and take steps forward towards realizing our goal. We’ll be thanking our departing players in the coming days and for all that they have given our franchise. And I hope you’ll join us in wishing them well. We have a lot to look forward to in the coming season. In addition to our new players, we have picks in the upcoming college draft, as well as multiple first round picks in the 2025 draft. We will continue to look for ways to improve, and make the Mystics a team that can consistently compete for championships and make you proud to be a fan. I look forward to seeing you all on Opening Night. Mike Thibault

General Manager

WNBA Washington Mystics

