 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mystics fans want the team to retool in any way possible except a full rebuild

I believe that the Mystics must keep their young stars if at all possible as well.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Game Two Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Last week, we released a poll on what you think should happen to the Washington Mystics during the free agency and trade period which started earlier this month. Moves can’t be official until February, but the assumption respondents were to make was if Elena Delle Donne plays for another team in the 2024 WNBA season.

Out of 62 respondents, a combined 88 percent believe the Mystics should either retool by trading veteran contracts while keeping young stars like Shakira Austin, OR that the Mystics should pursue another All-Star to replace Delle Donne.

I believe that of the three options, it’s best for the Mystics to do what they can to keep Austin, their future first round draft picks and Ariel Atkins. But I don’t think the Mystics have to rebuild in the form of “tearing it all down” like the Wizards more-or-less did last year. And simply looking for an EDD replacement seems like treading water to me.

Loading comments...