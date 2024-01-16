Last week, we released a poll on what you think should happen to the Washington Mystics during the free agency and trade period which started earlier this month. Moves can’t be official until February, but the assumption respondents were to make was if Elena Delle Donne plays for another team in the 2024 WNBA season.

Out of 62 respondents, a combined 88 percent believe the Mystics should either retool by trading veteran contracts while keeping young stars like Shakira Austin, OR that the Mystics should pursue another All-Star to replace Delle Donne.

Here are our poll results on what the Mystics should do if EDD leaves. pic.twitter.com/bMghhD959K — BF_Mystics (@BF_mystics) January 16, 2024

I believe that of the three options, it’s best for the Mystics to do what they can to keep Austin, their future first round draft picks and Ariel Atkins. But I don’t think the Mystics have to rebuild in the form of “tearing it all down” like the Wizards more-or-less did last year. And simply looking for an EDD replacement seems like treading water to me.