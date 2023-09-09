The Washington Mystics are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Atlanta Dream that pretty much locked them to the 7th seed.

(Actually, they might end up playing the Liberty in the first round! So this could be a sort of preview to that series.)

The Mystics will visit the New York Liberty tomorrow early afternoon for the very last game of the season. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out)

Liberty: none

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (18-21) will face the very strong New York Liberty (32-7) for a Sunday matinee game with possible seeding implications on the line. The Liberty and the Aces could possibly meet in a potential WNBA Finals and home-court will go to the team with the better record. The Liberty have been about 1⁄ 2 a game behind the Aces (32-6 at the time of writing) in the this last week of the season. On the other hand, the Mystics have clinched a playoff berth, but are looking to improve their seeding as their record straddles the 0.500 mark.

Here are the highlights from the last encounter between these teams about a month ago, back in D.C.: