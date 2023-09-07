Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver is out for the remainder of the 2023 WNBA season due to an ACL tear in her right knee, head coach Eric Thibault announced earlier this week. Toliver averaged 3.6 points per game this season in 11 appearances.

Though Toliver is out for the season, I don’t think it will affect Washington much from a tactical standpoint. Brittney Sykes has played at an All-Star level this season and shouldered a heavy load. Also, Li Meng has shown potential as a sharpshooter all season, where she is averaging 5.6 points per game and 36 percent from deep.

Still, it hurts losing Toliver because of her past accomplishments with the Mystics. During her last stint in Washington from 2017-19, she made the All-Star Game twice and was part of the Mystics’ 2019 championship team.

Given that Toliver is at the twilight of her career anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if she retires after the season. But do you also agree? I just know your thoughts in the comments below.