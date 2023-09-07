Game Info

When: Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out)

Lynx: Nia Coffey (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics blew out the Mercury yesterday. That puts them just two games under 0.500, with exactly two games left in the regular season.

Doing the simple math, we see that they can finish with a non-negative record if they manage to win their two remaining games over the coming weekend: the Dream on Friday and then the Liberty on Sunday.

This could be a strong way for the team to finish and head into the post-season. This is also a crucial seeding game, as the Mystics are currently just 1⁄ 2 a game ahead of the Dream!

On the other hand, the team suffers several injuries and is forced to play their remaining players extra minutes, as evidenced in their last game that saw 3 players in the 31-34 minute range. Not ideal.

Here are the highlights from the previous meeting between these two teams: