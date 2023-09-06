Mystics clinch the 2023 WNBA playoffs

The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury yesterday. By doing so they have also clinched a birth in the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Making the postseason for the second year is an important goal that Washington had coming into this season.

It will be a stretch to see the Mystics making a deep run in the playoffs. They are sixth in the WNBA standings and could still finish with a dreaded No. 7 or No. 8 sees where they would face the New York Liberty or Las Vegas Aces. Either of these matchups would likely result in an early first round exit.

Still, considering how many injuries Washington had this season, it would be nice to see them make at least the second round of the playoffs. Washington hasn’t done so since 2019 when they won the championship.

How far do you think the Mystics can go in the playoffs? Let us know in the comments below.