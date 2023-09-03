The Washington Mystics lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, 72-64 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Let’s say that the first half of the game was a tale of two quarters. The Mystics had the upper hand, especially on offense in the first quarter while the Sparks returned the favor in the second. When it was all said and done, the Mystics were down 38-34.

Thankfully in the third quarter, Washington was able to claw back into the lead and finish with a 52-51 lead. Still, it wasn’t enough as the Sparks came back to reclaim the lead.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 14 points, including 8 in the third quarter. Li Meng and Myisha Hines-Allen added 11 points each. For the Sparks, Layshia Clarendon led with 15 points.

Personal fouls were what made the difference in tonight’s game. The Mystics committed 24 while the Sparks had just 11. Ultimately, that allowed LA to make 21-of-24 free throws while the Mystics made 6-of-7. That’s right, the Mystics attempted seven free throws for the entire game.

It’s kind of strange to see a team attempt so few free throws for a game. However, veteran guard Kristi Toliver came off the bench and hurt her right knee after less than two minutes of play. She had to be carried off the floor. If the injury is serious, then she will likely be out for the season. Seeing Toliver leave like this certainly had to get in the Mystics’ heads for the rest of the gam

Pray for Mystics Kristi Toliver!



She was carried off the court with what looks to be a serious knee injury during the Sparks game in LA.



Toliver won a WNBA title with the Mystics and a National title with Maryland. pic.twitter.com/xlyLeVgYCu — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 4, 2023

The Mystics have one more game left to play on this west coast road trip. They will play the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Tip off is at 10 p.m. ET. See you then.