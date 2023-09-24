 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Thibault believes Natasha Cloud was snubbed for the All-WNBA Defensive team

I agree.

By Albert Lee
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Eric Thibault went to bat for Natasha Cloud.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud had a successful 2023 season individually. She averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game, appeared in 37 regular season games and was coming off an All-WNBA Defensive first team mention in the 2022 WNBA season.

However, that wasn’t enough for her to make the All-WNBA Defensive team this season, even though Brittney Sykes rightfully earned her spot.

Last Friday, head coach Eric Thibault went on X, a/k/a Twitter’s new name, to express his disappointment that she wasn’t on the team. Here is the thread.

I agree with Thibault on this one. Cloud has become one of the best defensive guards in the WNBA over the pas several seasons sand guards’ contributions are not on the box score like post players. I also don’t think the defensive teams should be position less, partly for that same reason.

I am also happy to see that Thibault went to bat for Cloud. She is too.

