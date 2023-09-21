Poll: What grade do you give the Mystics in 2023?

The 2023 Washington Mystics season ended earlier this week in a first round playoff series to the New York Liberty. And now, it is time to start grading the season that was.

There are some moves and player growth I liked. Brittney Sykes’ arrival was a home run considering the departure of Alysha Clark, who was this season’s WNBA Sixth Player of the Year. Sykes wasn’t just the defensive stopper that Washington expected her to be. She ended up being the Mystics’ most consistent scorer too!

I also liked the growth Natasha Cloud showed this year where she averaged a career high in scoring and continued her high level of play in the postseason. And Li Meng showed her impact as a shooter all season long.

That said, I feel this season was a lost opportunity and perhaps more. It’s primarily because Washington was decimated by injuries in the frontcourt with franchise player Elena Delle Donne and rising star center Shakira Austin out for most of the middle of this season. Also, Ariel Atkins was out for much of this stretch.

I have my opinion on how the Mystics should forward. But for now, here’s a poll. What grade would you give the Mystics for 2023? The poll closes Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET!