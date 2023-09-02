The Washington Mystics play the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night. Here is the preview

Game Info

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

Mystics: None

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike (out, foot), Nia Clouden (out, knee), Lexie Brown (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out), Layshia Clarendon (day-to-day)

Pregame notes

It has been awhile since the Mystics have had a full roster available to them with a healthy Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin in the front court. They had that chance last Friday when they played the Las Vegas Aces, but lost 84-75. This loss wasn’t unexpected. The Mystics are sixth in the WNBA standings while the Aces lead the league.

And I know. The Mystics beat them badly at home a week ago. But it seems more like the type of one-off game where the Aces just weren’t in it that night. Friday’s game seems to be more like what we can expect on a regular basis.

The Sparks have been injury-ridden like the Mystics, but won’t have their full roster tomorrow night. Their playoff hopes are still there, but LA has lost three in a row. Hopefully the Mystics can take care of business and maintain their position in the WNBA standings. The last thing they need is a No. 7 or No. 8 playoff seed when they will have to face off against the New York Liberty or the Aces.