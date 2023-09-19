All good things unfortunately come to an end for the Washington Mystics. They pushed the number two seed, New York Liberty, the best they could but lose in overtime, 90-85.

Things heated up a day before the game as Natasha Cloud proclaimed she was going to guard Sabrina Ionescu for the entire 40 minutes in efforts of stopping her from scoring as much or creating any type of plays. Cloud held Ionescu to 11 points and 4-of-11 shooting.

As for Cloud, she was all over the floor finishing with a career-high 33 points, six rebounds and nine assists. She kept Washington in the game despite lackluster shooting from her teammates. Cloud was the only Mystic in double figures at the half with 13 points despite all starters in double figures to end the game.

Sloppy turnovers put the game in overtime and sloppy turnovers plus a lack in rebounding cost the Mystics the game. Shakira Austin was truly missed as Jonquel Jones ended the game with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

It almost seemed like the Mystics were going to win the game when Cloud fouled Ionescu but she missed both free throws as Washington led 76-74. Jones grabbed the rebound off Ionescu’s missed free throw and was fouled trying to put it back. She made both free throws to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Washington led briefly after a three-pointer from Cloud for a 79-78 lead, but New York outscored them 14-9 in overtime to move onto the semis.

Breanna Stewart finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Betnijah Laney had 19 points.

Brittney Sykes had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Ariel Atkins with 13 points, Elena Delle Donne with 11 points and Myisha Hines-Allen with 10.

Not sure what’s next for the Washington Mystics or even Cloud who will be a free agent in the offseason. Washington has some holes to fill and injuries to hopefully get through.