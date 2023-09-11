Mystics vs. Liberty playoff game schedule released

The Washington Mystics are the No. 7 seed in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs where they will play against the New York Liberty. Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York City (ESPN2)

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York City (ESPN)

Game 3, if necessary: Friday, Sept. 22, time TBD at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. (ESPN2)

The Mystics have gone 2-2 against the Liberty in the regular season. They have played against New York four times in the postseason in franchise history, losing to them in a best-of-three series in 2000, 2002 and 2015. Washington beat New York in a 2017 single elimination playoff game.

I will admit that I am not thrilled seeing the Mystics end up with the No. 7 seed, which also means that they may not host a first round playoff game. However, they just beat New York to finish the regular season yesterday and will have a roster that is closer to full strength for the playoffs.

Hopefully the tide will be in the Mystics’ favor for this series!