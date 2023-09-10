The Washington Mystics began the 2023 WNBA regular season with a win over the New York Liberty. They also finished the regular season with another win against the Liberty. Instead of a blowout, Washington won 90-88 after a Brittney Sykes buzzer beating layup!

Washington began the first half winning the field goal percentage game, making 53.1 percent of their shots while New York only made 41.5 percent of theirs. Normally, this would be a double digit lead for the Mystics, but after getting out rebounded, 21-14, both teams were tied 50-all. Natasha Cloud scored 15 of her 17 points in the half, while Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 20 points.

After the halftime break, Washington remained consistent on offense, finishing the third quarter with a 71-67 lead with Brittney Sykes scoring 7 of her 20 points in her career-best season. The Liberty were held to 38.5 percent shooting in these ten minutes.

Washington was able to hold their lead for much of the fourth quarter, but New York made their run and Breanna Stewart even tied the game at 88-all with 21 seconds remaining.

STEW YORK CITY TO TIE THE GAME



LIBERTY: 88 - MYSTICS 88#SYCFORMVP pic.twitter.com/VFHxun0ujn — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) September 10, 2023

After Elena Delle Donne had her shot blocked by Stewart in the following possession, the Mystics still had possession with less than a second left, Sykes caught an alley oop pass to save the day.

The Mystics’ regular season is now complete. They will begin the playoffs later this week as the No. 7 seed and play the Liberty again for a best-of-three series. We will have much more in the days ahead!