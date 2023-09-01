The Washington Mystics lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night, 84-75.

If there’s anything we can take away from the game, it’s that a fully healthy Mystics team will make things interesting for the Aces. That said, I feel that it’s too little too late. Washington will not come close to their potential because of a lack of chemistry all season long and numerous injuries throughout the season.

Anyway, the game started with the Aces leading 24-14 with A’ja Wilson matching the entire Washington roster that period. That’s right, she scored 14 of her 26 points in the first.

While the Mystics were able to chip away at the lead and start the fourth quarter with just a five point deficit, it was not enough for them to catch up with the Aces.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points and Brittney Sykes added 16 more.

At this point, all I want to see is the Mystics get a Top-6 seed in the playoffs. Let’s see if Washington can avoid a first round matchup with Las Vegas or the New York Liberty and see what happens from there.

The Mystics’ next game is on Sunday when they play the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.