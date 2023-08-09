The Washington Mystics lost to the Phoenix Mercury, 91-72 on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center.

I’m not sure how to describe this game for you besides these two words: It sucked. Washington never led in the game and they never outscored Phoenix in any one period. It was that bad. Washington was outshot 55.7 percent to 36.6 percent for the game. They were out rebounded. Hell, the Mystics even committed more turnovers than the Mercury.

Diana Taurasi scored 15 points to co-lead the Mercury tonight, playing just 23 minutes. As for the Mystics, Brittney Sykes scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. While that was a great individual shooting performance, there really wasn’t much to write home about besides that. I really have nothing else to say that’s positive besides Sykes’ performance.

The Mystics’ next game is on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces on the road. Tip off is at 10 p.m. ET. See you then.