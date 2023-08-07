The Washington Mystics are still in the .500 rut, and they will have a chance to do that tomorrow against the Phoenix Mercury. Let’s get to the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports, CBS Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (All Out)

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out), Shey Peddy (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Mystics are heading on another west coast road trip this week. While Washington is in a rut, losing four of their last five games, the Mercury are 7-20 this season.

Franchise guard Diana Taurasi has been on a tear for Phoenix recently, scoring at least 24 points in each of her last four games. Taurasi scored 42 points in a win against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 3 where she also scored her 10,000th career point.

Taurasi was already the WNBA’s career leading scorer since June 18, 2017 when she surpassed Tina Thompson, who has 7,288. But it was a special night for Taurasi and Phoenix fans since they have seen a player score five digits for the first time.

Before some random WNBA hater says “But there are many NBA players with 10,000 points idiot!,” let me also state this. WNBA seasons are shorter than NBA ones, so it takes longer for players to reach these figures.

While Taurasi is averaging 18 points a game at the age of 41, the Mystics did beat the Mercury in their last meeting on July 23, 84-69. Let’s hope this particular trend continues.