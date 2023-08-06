The Washington Mystics lost 91-83 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights.

Washington began the first half with a whimper, down 43-36. Given how poorly they were shooting in that period, just 37.9 percent (and 29.4 percent in the first quarter), Washington should feel fortunate the deficit wasn’t bigger.

The Mystics were able to head into the fourth quarter with a 65-61 lead when they shots 57.1 percent from the field and Tianna Hawkins scored 12 of her team-high 23 points. However, the Sparks came right back with a 30-18 fourth quarter to prevent Washingotn from going on a two-game sweep.

Like last game, Azura Stevens and Nneka Ogwumike were the Sparks’ biggest contributors, scoring 17 and 20 points, respectively, Ogwumike also added 10 rebounds to get a double double.

The Mystics’ next game is on Tuesday when they travel on the road to play the Phoenix Mercury. Tip off is at 10 p.m. ET. See you then.