Finally, the Washington Mystics can breathe a sigh of relief after some recent struggles. They defeated the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night, 79-77.

The Mystics came into tonight off a three-game losing streak, a 12-13 record and in free fall. The Sparks were also coming into tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak. And for the most part, Washington held the lead. They were able to lead by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, and were able to lead by as 10 with less than five minutes less to go with score at 73-63.

From there, the Sparks went on a furious run to make this a nail biter. Azura Stevens (19 points) and Nneka Ogwumike (18 points) scored clutch buckets to make fans sweat in a game they probably shouldn’t have to. Thankfully, Natasha Cloud made the final points in free throws to carry the Mystics through. She scored 10 points and 6 assists tonight.

Washington was led by Tianna Hawkins who scored 17 points, but I found Queen Egbo’s 15 point night on 7-of-9 shooting and Li Meng’s 10 point night off the bench just as notable.

The Mystics will play the Sparks again for their next game on Sunday. Tip off is at 3 p.m. ET. See you then.