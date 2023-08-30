Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How to Watch: Prime Video

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Day-to-Day)

Aces: none

Pregame notes

Elena Delle Donne has returned to the line-up of the Washington Mystics for the last two games. The result: 2-0, including a win against WNBA’s top-seeded Aces, and another win against tough standings rival Lynx that had beaten the Mystics in their previous three meetings.

Now the Mystics head out to Nevada for a tough road rematch with the Aces, literally days after playing them at home. The upside I suppose is that both teams had to travel this week—the Aces will have one extra day of rest though, after losing the 2nd seeded team in the leagues, the Liberty, in New York on a back-to-back.

This will be an extremely tough game for the Mystics, as it’s hard to imagine the Aces losing three in a row, after only losing 4 games in the previous 34 games! But with Delle Donne and most of the other injured stars back, anything is possible, and the Mystics will certainly make a post-season statement with two wins against the Aces in a week.

Here are the highlights from the game earlier this week: