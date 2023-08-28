Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out)

Lynx: Lindsay Allen, Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics started their preseason in Minnesota facing the Lynx. They also faced the Lynx in last year’s preseason (from which the lead art is taken), with the difference that last year they cruised to a win, while this year they lost a close game.

But when it counted and teams met again in D.C. on June 3, the Mystics nearly got their revenged...losing a nail-biter 78-80.

The rivalry between the teams has been quite epic this season — in their second regular season the Mystics again came close, but short, in a high-scoring affair 92-97, this time away.

The teams now meet with important playoff seeding on the line. Both teams are straddling the 0.500 line with the Mystics sitting at 16-18 and the Lynx a half-game ahead at 17-18. So, the bottom line is that whoever wins will have the better record.

The Mystics are finally getting most of the key players back, with Delle Donne finally suiting up again to the result of a big win again the Las Vegas aces (who are the league’s best team recordwise) a few days ago.

This promises to be a very entertaining contest!

Here are the highlights from the June 2-point loss: