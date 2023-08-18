The Washington Mystics defeated the Indians Fever, 83-79 on Friday night on the road.

The Fever are the WNBA’s worst team so far this regular season, but they have defeated the Mystics in each of their regular season matches. Even with Elena Delle Donne returning tonight after a month due to injury, Washington could only finish the first half with a 42-all tie.

It didn’t help that Delle Donne only had 6 points on 1-of-5 shooting. She only played 11 or so minutes.

That said, Brittney Sykes scored 30 points and played 35 minutes in what could be a Most Improved Player season for her. At least she is the player who I would vote for.

For the Fever, Emma Cannon led with 17 points off the bench.

The Mystics’ next game is on Sunday when they host the Dallas Wings. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET. See you then.