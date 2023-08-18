Nikki McCray-Penson to be inducted to the Mystics Hall of Fame

On Thursday, the Washington Mystics announced that the late Nikki McCray-Penson will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be on Aug. 20 when they host the Dallas Wings.

In a statement by the team, General Manager Mike Thibault said:

Our Hall of Fame celebration for Nikki was an event that she was so excited about and looking forward to. We all wish so much that she could be here with us to celebrate. I’m glad that her family and friends will be here to see her honored for her Mystics legacy and be remembered for the wonderful person and player that she was.

At the ceremony, several of McCray-Penson’s contemporaries in Washington, including Chamique Holdsclaw and Vicky Bullett will speak at halftime. There will also be a scholarship created in her honor from a $100,000 donation by Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis.

Finally, fans will receive a t-shirt with her No. 15 on it. It will be a great day to commemorate one of the Mystics’ greats in early franchise history.