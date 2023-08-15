On Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that guard Ariel Atkins signed a multi-year extension. According to Howard Megdal of The Next, the contract is for two years at $200,000 per season starting in 2024.

Source familiar tells @TheNextHoops the extension for Ariel Atkins with the @WashMystics is two years, $200k per season. Full protection. #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) August 15, 2023

Atkins has played her entire six-year WNBA career with the Mystics. She made the All-WNBA Defensive team in all of her completed seasons so far, was part of Washington’s 2019 WNBA championship team, made the 2020 Olympic 5x5 team and the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup team for the United States.

This season, Atkins is averaging 12.5 points and 2.7 assists per game.

In a press release, General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

We are excited that Ariel has committed herself to the long-term future of the Washington Mystics. She has been such an integral part of our success and is entering the prime of her career. Ariel has worked hard to improve every season and the respect she has in our locker room will allow her to take on an even bigger leadership role as we move forward.

Atkins also added in the same release:

I’m happy to have signed back with the Mystics. I’m excited for what’s to come in the future of this organization and my career in D.C.”

With Atkins back in Washington for the 2024 WNBA season and beyond, the Mystics will have one of their foundational players.