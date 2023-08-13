Elena Delle Donne didn’t return yet for the Washington Mystics. But Brittney Sykes scored 30 points to lead Washington to an 83-76 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon in Congress Heights.

Washington led by as many as 12 in the game and were in control throughout the contest. They also shot nearly 50 percent from the field and held the Sky to just 41.8 percent shooting. In general, these kind of performances mean comfortable wins.

In addition to Sykes, Queen Egbo came off the bench to score 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. Washington also shot 20-of-24 from the free throw line while the Sky only shot 2-of-16 from the charity stripe themselves.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 17 points.

The Mystics will be out for a few days until Friday when they head back on the road to play against the Indiana Fever. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. See you then.