The Washington Mystics will play the Chicago Sky tomorrow afternoon. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Congress Heights

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, ESPN3

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Questionable), Ariel Atkins (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out)

Sky: Rebekah Gardner, Isabelle Harrison (All Out)

Pregame notes

Let’s face it. I haven’t felt good about the Mystics in awhile. They have lost eight of their last ten games. And given how they are playing, the Mystics are in danger of missing the playoffs, something that I thought would have been practically impossible in the preseason.

Thankfully, there may be some help on the way for Sunday. According to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post, Elena Delle Donne could return on Sunday from an ankle injury. She has been in shootarounds and playing in full practices recently.

While Delle Donne’s return will be welcome, Shakira Austin is still not back from her hip strain back in late June. Ariel Atkins is also back in five-on-five practices, so she may be close to returning as well.

The Sky are the WNBA’s eighth-seeded team, just one game behind the Mystics. Washington must win this game to keep some breathing room in the playoff race before this regular season comes to an end.