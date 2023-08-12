The Washington Mystics lost 113-89 to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

It’s becoming a common theme as of late to write that the Mystics are losing game after game. Washington has now lost eight of their last ten games and have a 13-16 record. Barring all their starters returning at once AND some sudden chemistry change, I’m not sure how they get past this rut.

A’ja Wilson had a field day for the Aces, scoring a career-high 40 points on 17-of-25 shooting. Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray added 19 points each.

While the Mystics also never led in this game, the Mystics were generally only behind by no more than 10-11 points for the first three quarters. However, the talent disparity is what it is. The Aces are now 26-3, way ahead of any other team in the WNBA standings and at full strength while the Mystics are missing three of their starters in Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins.

To her credit, Tianna Hawkins had a strong game for the Mystics, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Natasha Cloud led Washington’s scorers with 21 points.

Washington is back at home on Sunday to host the Chicago Sky. Tip off is at 3 p.m. ET. See you then.