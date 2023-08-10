The Washington Mystics will play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

How to Watch: ION

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (All Out)

Aces: None listed

Pregame notes

The Mystics are 13-15 this season, 7th in the WNBA standings and in free fall, having lost seven of their last ten games. With three starters out, a decline in performance is to be expected. But we’re getting close to the point where there’s room for the team to … prepare for 2024, if you know what I mean. That’s “tanking.”

After all, the Los Angeles Sparks are just 2.5 games “ahead” of the Mystics for the … Paige Bueckers sweepstakes. And if you are hoping for a Cinderella playoff run, that means the Sparks are 2.5 games behind the Mystics for the 7th seed in the playoffs.

Despite the Mystics losing more games, it is important to note that other players are getting opportunities in bigger roles. Brittney Sykes is averaging a career-high 14.7 points per game and has played in every game this season. Tianna Hawkins has done quite well in a starting role under the circumstances as well. And Natasha Cloud is averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game.

Tomorrow’s game against the Aces will be a major test. It’s the first time the Mystics have faced the defending WNBA champions and they are 25-3 in the young season. Hopefully Washington makes this game interesting, even if they don’t win.