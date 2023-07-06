Depending on where you get your news from, Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud may be in a Twitter beef with Enes Kanter Freedom, the longtime NBA veteran turned activist. Yesterday, I wrote a piece breaking down the perspective on where their statements last weekend are coming from.

Cloud is a gay African American woman and has various concerns that affect her communities. And Freedom is a recent naturalized American from Turkey, where the government has targeted his family, partly because he is a critic of the current Turkish government, which issued warrants for his arrest. Since he naturalized as an American from another country, given his circumstances, you can see why he would be grateful to be in the U.S., even given its faults.

Yesterday, Cloud responded to Freedom’s comments, acknowledging his journey to becoming an American and expecting him to empathize with her circumstances as well. She subtweeted an organization that took Freedom’s comments out of context, something that’s easy to do now.

I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter. https://t.co/YbPDodE4Al — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 6, 2023

Cloud even acknowledged in a reply that Freedom’s heart is in the right place with his journey to becoming an American citizen.

All the more reason for you two to sit down and collaborate on something to affect positive change in this country.



Both your hearts are in the right place — certainly more unites you, than divides! — Rafa (@thesageRR3) July 6, 2023

I agree. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 6, 2023

It would be interesting to see if Cloud and Freedom meet up and clear the air. But I’m also happy to see that this Twitter exchange was also not vitriolic at its core.