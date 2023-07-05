Washington Mystics guard Li Meng won a Gold Medal at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup just a few days ago. But she returned to practice earlier today, ready to resume her rookie WNBA season.

After practice, head coach Eric Thibault spoke to the media, who gave his reaction on Li winning the continental title, the Mystics’ signing of Linnea Harper and how the team is doing with several days off after last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Wings. The Mystics’ next game is on Friday against the Indiana Fever.

Coach E on

•

- Rest and recovery for the #WashingtonMystics?

- #AsiaCupWomen and Li Meng & CHINA vs JAPAN [Li just arrived last night]

- The addition of Gold Medalist Linnae Harper (@FIBA3x3)

-#wnba| #WNBATwitter | #BallOnOurTerms | #Mystics pic.twitter.com/j9L5K7ip4Z — Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) July 5, 2023

Though Li is back in Washington, she didn’t go through the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup completely unscathed. She played through some physical games during the tournament and has swollen knees. Li mentioned this on her DouYin account. DouYin is the original version of TikTok for Chinese audiences and is separate from TikTok itself.

A shoutout also goes to Terry Li for posting a translation (and sharing the DouYin link as well.

Li Meng updated her TikTok last night saying her knees had been swollen and couldn't fully strengthen or bend. And yet, she has made it to the practice today! She is not just nicknamed LiBron Meng for her all-around play, but also for her incredible durability! https://t.co/Ol1iPx8oCh — Terry Li (@YifengLi) July 5, 2023

Do you think Li’s return will help Washington, especially on offense? Let us know in the comments below.