Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is well known outside the WNBA for her activism and statements off the court. She made some statements on Twitter last Friday regarding the United States’ shortcomings, in particular to African Americans, Hispanic Americans and the LGBTQ+ communities.

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

There was criticism on social media when the tweet came out. If it comes from some random person with 10 followers, it’s probably not worth writing about.

But on Monday, NBA veteran and activist Enes Kanter Freedom responded to Cloud’s tweet.

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.



Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… https://t.co/A3Kfojx9jQ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 3, 2023

Here is his entire message:

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is. Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped. People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side.

Freedom has been an advocate speaking out against autocratic (and mostly U.S.-skeptic) governments in the world, such as China, Iran and Russia. Freedom was raised by Turkish parents but was also outspoken against Turkey’s government. In fact, when Freedom was on the New York Knicks in 2019. he did not play a game in London against the Washington Wizards due to fear that the Turkish government may be out to detain him.

While Freedom certainly has good intentions behind his activism, they aren’t the same reasons as to why Cloud is active in her own right. There were articles over the Independence Day weekend that made it seem like he responded immediately to her. And I don’t think Cloud responded to Freedom yet.

If Freedom read Cloud’s tweets between last Friday and today (which can be difficult to do now given Twitter’s changes), maybe he could have also learned the context. At any rate, here is why Cloud, in her own words, wrote her original tweet last Friday. Note that these tweets were written before Freedom’s response.

Also I need y’all to come up with something better than move to Russia or china. y’all shit played out and tired. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates⬇️ — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other.



America is a business. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

So, what are we to make of it? I don’t see anything wrong with either Cloud’s or Freedom’s tweets at face value.

Cloud is right to call out domestic issues in American society, in particular those against African Americans, Hispanic Americans and the LGBTQ+ community. If you are reading her tweets with that context in mind, you wouldn’t have a problem with her original message.

And Freedom, who naturalized as an American citizen while fearing the Turkish government, is right. The United States, even given its faults, still has a fairly liberal society that many autocratic governments worldwide will not tolerate. Freedom is right from that point of view, but his tweet also didn’t address the domestic-specific issues Cloud was concerned with.