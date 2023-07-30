The Washington Mystics fell below .500 for the regular season after an 80-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon. Washington is now 12-13 for the 2023 WNBA regular season.

Washington led after the first half, 41-40, despite shooting just 32.4 percent as a team. Atlanta on the other hand shot a more respectable 41.9 percent, but that’s still a below average day. Brittney Sykes has gradually turned into one of my favorite players on the Mystics this season scoring 17 of her 25 points in the half. Tianna Hawkins also added 17 points for the Mystics.

Despite holding things together, the Mystics weren’t able to hold the lead in the second half as their shooting woes continued for the rest of the game. The Dream on the other hand, increased their shooting percentage to 51.9 percent in the second half. If they didn’t commit 12 of their 19 turnovers, they could have led by double digits, if not turn this game into a blowout.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 27 points and Nia Coffey added 16 more.

The Mystics will be off until Friday when they host the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.