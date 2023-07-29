Mystics at Dream preview: Shorthanded Washington takes on Atlanta on Sunday

Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center, College Park, GA

How to Watch: ESPN 3

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out), Queen Egbo (Questionable)

Dream: No One Reported

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics have had a streak of injuries that have decimated their depth in recent weeks. That showed itself on Friday night when they were absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Wings. In the loss, they lost Queen Egbo to injury and now they will enter Sunday’s contest with an even shorter active roster.

After dropping to .500, the Mystics are just trying to buy time until they can get some of their starters like Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins back. They will face a Atlanta Dream team that who has lost three out of the their last four games. If the Mystics are somehow able to win this game, it will be huge considered they are only three games up in the lost column from the ninth spot. With the season more than halfway over, the team will need to string some wins together to stay afloat.

Can the Mystics pull off the big upset?